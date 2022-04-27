Should the Nets look to trade Ben Simmons? Good luck with that.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons had more impact with his courtside fits than he did on the court this postseason. Simmons never played a minute for Brooklyn due to back and mental health issues, and it left his teammates unhappy he didn’t push through injuries (while they did), and people close to him were reportedly frustrated.

As the Nets head into the postseason and look at their roster, some fans and media members have suggested trading Simmons.

Good luck with that. Simmons’ trade value could not be lower after he didn’t play this entire last season.

While there were teams besides Philadelphia making offers for Simmons when he was available at the trade deadline — Sacramento, Minnesota and others at least kicked the tires on a deal — those were lowball offers looking to snag Simmons way under market value. Now, even those offers are gone, reports Kevin O’Connor at the Ringer.

I spoke with a trusted source from a non-playoff team that was previously attracted to Simmons who told me they’re out on him. “We’re at the point we’d want to see him play first,” said the source.

The Simmons trade rumors will still fly around this offseason, especially if/when Danny Ainge breaks up the Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz. O’Connor speculates on a Simmons for Gobert swap, and also one for Eric Gordon, Christian Wood and others in Houston to get a young playmaker with Jalen Green. (You can forget the idea of an Anthony Davis for Simmons swap, there is zero chance the Lakers go there.)

However, the most likely scenario is the Nets run it back. They have Kevin Durant in his prime, they will swallow hard then re-sign Kyrie Irving (look for four years, $190 million to line up with Durant’s extension), Joe Harris should be back after multiple ankle surgeries limited him to 14 games, add in Simmons playing in a hybrid Draymond Green role, and Seth Curry, and on paper that’s a dangerous starting/closing five. The issue will be depth and defense, but the Nets can re-sign Nicolas Claxton (restricted free agent), they have a first-round pick (No. 23, via the 76ers) they can use or trade, there is the tax-payer mid-level exception, a couple of young stars with promise that can step up or be used in a trade (Cameron Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe), plus veteran minimum contracts to round out the roster. That’s a potential contending team, but without much depth or margin for error.

However, the Simmons trade rumors will not stop. Just understand any offers the Nets actually get for Simmons will not be worth Brooklyn’s time.