Morant tries to give his Most Improved Player award to Desmond Bane, who sends it back

By Apr 26, 2022, 7:42 AM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
0 Comments

Ja Morant lobbied for Desmond Bane to win Most Improved Player.

Instead, Moran was voted Most Improved. So, after accepting the award, Morant tried to give the trophy to Bane.

Bane, however, was having none of that.

Morant won the award and had 38 first-place votes out of a possible 100. Bane finished fifth in the voting and had seven first-place votes.

Morant, Bane and the Grizzlies are tied 2-2 with the Timberwolves in an entertaining first-round series that continues Tuesday in Memphis.

