After a hard foul of the Mavericks star, Jazz center Hassan Whiteside appeared to offer to help up Luka Doncic.

But before any peace could be made, Dorian Finney-Smith ran in and pushed away Whiteside. Whiteside pushed back. Reggie Bullock got in Whiteside’s face. Whiteside pushed him, too.

Of all the positive signs for Dallas in its 25-point Game 5 win yesterday, a big one was Mavericks role players sticking up for their star.

Doncic, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“They had my back,” said Doncic, who had 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win. “Both of them, anybody, we had each other’s back. That’s what great teams do. I would go with these guys to war. This is a special team.”

Whiteside (two technical fouls) and Bullock (second technical foul) got ejected, and Finney-Smith also got a technical foul.

More importantly, Dallas showed great cohesion.