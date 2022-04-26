Jimmy Butler out for Heat-Hawks Game 5 (knee)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler has been tearing through the Hawks offensively and playing a key role in the Heat’s suffocating defense.

Atlanta will get a reprieve in Game 5 tonight.

Heat:

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game. Gabe Vincent (toe) is available. https://t.co/9ihTQh84GM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022

The big question: Is Miami just being cautious while up 3-1 in the series? Or could Butler’s injury affect him into the next round against the 76ers-Raptors winner?

Health has been a longstanding concern for the 32-year-old who just signed a huge contract extension.

The Heat were already missing Kyle Lowry (hamstring). But they’ve cultivated a good amount of perimeter depth: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo. Especially Herro can create more scoring opportunities. Butler’s and Lowry’s defensive intelligence and physicality will be more difficult to replicate.