Jimmy Butler out for Heat-Hawks Game 5 (knee)

By Apr 26, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
Jimmy Butler has been tearing through the Hawks offensively and playing a key role in the Heat’s suffocating defense.

Atlanta will get a reprieve in Game 5 tonight.

Heat:

The big question: Is Miami just being cautious while up 3-1 in the series? Or could Butler’s injury affect him into the next round against the 76ers-Raptors winner?

Health has been a longstanding concern for the 32-year-old who just signed a huge contract extension.

The Heat were already missing Kyle Lowry (hamstring). But they’ve cultivated a good amount of perimeter depth: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo. Especially Herro can create more scoring opportunities. Butler’s and Lowry’s defensive intelligence and physicality will be more difficult to replicate.

