Philadelphia fans repeatedly booed during the game. They might have booed as the final buzzer sounded if they hadn’t already left.

The 76ers lifelessly dropped Game 5 to the Raptors, 103-88, Monday. That sends the 3-2 first-round series back to Toronto for Game 6 Thursday.

Led again by Pascal Siakam (23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), the Raptors become first team to win two straight after falling behind 3-0 since 2015 (Bucks vs. Bulls).

But Philadelphia still retains the upper hand in the series. Teams that lost a potential closeout Game 5 at home then faced Game 6 on the road:

Won in six: 59%

Won series: 93%

Just three teams have ever forced a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 (2003 Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks, 1994 Nuggets vs. Jazz, 1951 Knicks vs. Rochester Royals). No team has ever won a series after falling behind 3-0.

Yet, the 76ers squandered an opportunity to end the series. The Raptors didn’t even have All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, who missed the game with a hip injury.

But James Harden (15 points on 4-of-11 shooting with seven assists and five turnovers) continues to look strained. While positively impactful overall, Joel Embiid (20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four turnovers and five fouls) defended relatively poorly and faded late. Matisse Thybulle (1-for-6 from the field, 0-for-2 on free throws, one turnover, three fouls in 14 minutes) played particularly dreadfully off the bench.

Toronto attacked from a variety of angles and unselfishly. The Raptors made 67% of their 2-pointers. Toronto also defended energetically, sending help on Embiid and recovering all around the court.

The Raptors played with resolve.

They were the only team on the court doing so.