Grand theft Alvarado strikes: He stole ball from Chris Paul and forced 8 second violation

“I got him. I got him. That’s one thing I wanted to do actually, I got him on my list.”
That was the Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado. In Game 1 of this series, Alvarado tried his patented Grand Theft move — coming up from behind on a ball handler bringing the ball up the court and making the steal — on Chris Paul, but got waived off. CP3 was having none of it.
But in Game 4 Sunday, on a night everything was going right for the Pelicans, Alvarado got him.
THE GRAND THEFT ALVARADO STRIKES AGAIN 👀pic.twitter.com/Hqszyv8wgj
Earlier in the game, Alvarado had forced CP3 into an eight-second backcourt violation (video above).
Paul gave Alvarado his props postgame.
"He's a good kid, man, he plays hard…he's a good energy guy" – Chris Paul on Jose Alvarado
Just don’t expect Paul to fall for it again.