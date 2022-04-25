Grand theft Alvarado strikes: He stole ball from Chris Paul and forced 8 second violation

By Apr 25, 2022, 8:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

“I got him. I got him. That’s one thing I wanted to do actually, I got him on my list.”

That was the Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado. In Game 1 of this series, Alvarado tried his patented Grand Theft move — coming up from behind on a ball handler bringing the ball up the court and making the steal — on Chris Paul, but got waived off. CP3 was having none of it.

But in Game 4 Sunday, on a night everything was going right for the Pelicans, Alvarado got him.

Earlier in the game, Alvarado had forced CP3 into an eight-second backcourt violation (video above).

Paul gave Alvarado his props postgame.

Just don’t expect Paul to fall for it again.

Here's more on the Suns

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three
The good, the bad and the ugly through two weekends of NBA playoffs
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four
Aggressive Pelicans take it to Suns, win 118-103 to tie series 2-2
Nets guard Patty Mills
Nets’ Patty Mills wins NBA Sportsmanship Award