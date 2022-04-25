Desmond Bane not chipping in to cover Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (whose $12.2 million salary makes him Memphis’ second-highest-paid player behind Steven Adams) offered to pay Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine for criticizing officiating.
Not offering?
Memphis wing Desmond Bane, the former No. 30 pick who’s earning just $2,033,160 on his rookie-scale contract.
Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal:
Desmond Bane, when asked about "passing the plate" to pay for Taylor Jenkins' $15k fine.
“I ain’t passing nothing. We got some vets on this team. When I get my deal, I’ll be ready to throw out pennies here or there. But for now, they got that.” pic.twitter.com/xdvRDnH4xR
— Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 25, 2022
Fantastic honesty!
Not that Jenkins would accept the offer, anyway.
Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:
Taylor Jenkins said he won’t let Dillon Brooks pay his fine, but he appreciates the offer.
— Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 25, 2022