Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins practically begged to get fined after Memphis’ Game 4 loss to the Timberwolves (“In my opinion, one of the most poorly-officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career. … I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game. It’s embarrassing.” 76ers star Joel Embiid said he was “going to take my own advice and not complain about fouls” after Philadelphia’s Game 4 loss to the Raptors.

But both Jenkins and Embiid landed matching fans.

NBA releases:

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 23

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Embiid made his remarks to the media following the 76ers’ 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 23

Though Embiid’s fine is supposedly for only his post-game remarks to the media – which included sarcastically congratulating the officials – he likely lost benefit of the doubt for golf-clapping the refs off the floor:

Joel giving the refs the golf clap 👀 pic.twitter.com/gs8O1pETdM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2022

Engaging Raptors coach Nick Nurse in a tiff about officiating probably didn’t help, either.

At least Philadelphia is up 3-1 in the series and can close out Toronto at home tonight. Though Embiid has bigger problems, he and the 76ers are likely to advance to the second round.

Officiating is just the start of Jenkins’ concerns. Ja Morant doesn’t look healthy enough. The Grizzlies aren’t playing well enough. In a 2-2 series with No. 7 seed Minnesota, Memphis needs more than a better whistle in Game 5 tomorrow.

But a better whistle would be welcome – not just in that game, but throughout the league.