Joel Embiid has torn ligaments in thumb, surgery will wait until after 76ers playoff run

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said an MRI confirmed what had been suspected around the 76ers — Joel Embiid has torn ligaments in his right thumb and will need surgery.

However, Embiid will put off that surgery until after the playoffs, he will continue to get treatment and play through the pain. He is available to play in Game 5 on Monday when the 76ers can close out the Raptors.

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s MRI today “confirmed what we thought” but doesn’t change anything for these playoffs. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 24, 2022

Joel Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb, but that procedure will wait until after the Sixers' season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

Because this ligament tear did not involve the bone, it can’t really get worse. It’s a matter of pain management and using wraps to provide support so he can use his right hand during games. While it clearly bothers Embiid at times, he is still averaging 26 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this series. The Raptors have no answer for him.

Embiid is not the first player to play through this injury, LaMarcus Aldridge did it, as Jeff Stotts notes at In Street Clothes.

In both situations there have been players that opted to delay surgery and play through the injury, especially if there is no associated bone damage. Managing pain and any other symptoms will be key in minimizing functional limitations. (4/4) — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 22, 2022

While Embiid’s thumb has not slowed him much against the Raptors, facing off against Bam Adebayo and the Heat in the next round will be a bigger challenge.