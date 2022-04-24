Joel Embiid has torn ligaments in thumb, surgery will wait until after 76ers playoff run

By Apr 24, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said an MRI confirmed what had been suspected around the 76ers — Joel Embiid has torn ligaments in his right thumb and will need surgery.

However, Embiid will put off that surgery until after the playoffs, he will continue to get treatment and play through the pain. He is available to play in Game 5 on Monday when the 76ers can close out the Raptors.

Because this ligament tear did not involve the bone, it can’t really get worse. It’s a matter of pain management and using wraps to provide support so he can use his right hand during games. While it clearly bothers Embiid at times, he is still averaging 26 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this series. The Raptors have no answer for him.

Embiid is not the first player to play through this injury, LaMarcus Aldridge did it, as Jeff Stotts notes at In Street Clothes.

While Embiid’s thumb has not slowed him much against the Raptors, facing off against Bam Adebayo and the Heat in the next round will be a bigger challenge.

Check out more on the 76ers

2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
Siakam scores career playoff high 34, Raptors beat 76ers to stay alive in...
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in...
Ben Simmons at Brooklyn Nets Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden
Ben Simmons would become first player to make post-trade debut in playoffs