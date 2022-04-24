Antetokounmpo, Bucks look dominant in 24-point win, Bucks now lead Bulls 3-1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Game 4, the difference between the defending champion Bucks and the up-and-coming Bulls was front-and-center.

It isn’t simply that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on the court, although he was that putting up 32 points with 17 rebounds and seven assists.

It’s that when he draws double teams, he can use his underrated playmaking skills to find shooters — and the Bucks have them. Even with Khris Middleton still out. The Bucks hit 17-of-33 shots from beyond the arc, led by Grayson Allen off the bench, who hit 6-of-7.

Grayson Allen (49 points) has outscored every single player on the Bulls in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/JP52llbjHS — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2022

The Bulls got their chance from 3 on Sunday but were 9-of-36 overall and 5-of-19 on corner 3s — the Bucks are content to pack the paint, contest midrange shots, and let the Bulls fire away from deep.

The result was the Bucks cruising to a 119-95 win, putting Milwaukee up 3-1 in this series. The Bucks can close it out Wednesday night at home when these teams face off in Game 5.

After a couple of games to start the series where the Bucks were sloppy and the Bulls pulled out a win with a vintage DeMar DeRozan game, this series has shifted to the form that most expected before the playoffs started.

It didn’t help that Alex Caruso, who has been the Bulls’ best defender this series, had to leave the game after a shot to the face, and he is being evaluated for a potential concussion.

The Bulls can take positives out of this game. Their effort level was arguably the best it has been all series (except maybe Game 2), and they executed their plays. Second-year forward Patrick Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds and showed promise.

Chicago is simply overmatched. The Bucks look like a defending champion and the Bulls are still figuring things out.