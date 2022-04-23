Report: Some Jazz officials “surprised and upset” to see Knicks front office at Game 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doom and gloom has clouded over Utah.

The Jazz are down 2-1 to Dallas in a first-round series where Luka Doncic — the Mavericks’ MVP-level best player — has not even taken the floor yet. The Jazz’s offense looks stagnant and their perimeter defenders are getting torched by Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Their home fans booed the Jazz in the first half of Game 3. There is a prevailing sense — both in Utah and around the league — that if the Jazz season ends with a first-round loss there will be a major overhaul coming. The Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert era will end in Utah, one way or another.

Around the league, the vultures are circling. One sign of that: On the opening night of the Jazz/Mavs series, Knicks’ star Julius Randle and New York front office powerbrokers William Wesley and Allan Houston were sitting courtside. The symbolism was not subtle, and the Knicks are known to have their eye on the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson (a free agent this summer) and covet the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (who has three years plus a player option still on his contract).

Some in the Jazz front office were unhappy to see the Knicks courtside, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Some prominent members of the Jazz were surprised and upset to see Wesley sitting courtside for the game, per SNY sources.

The expectation is the Jazz will look to trade Gobert and rebuild around Mitchell, league sources have told NBC Sports. However, sources have also said there is truth in the idea Mitchell — who was born in New York — has an interest in returning there to play, eventually. If the Jazz undergo an overhaul this offseason, will team president Danny Ainge seriously consider a Mitchell trade? Will Mitchell try to force his way out of Utah?

It’s impossible to say how any of this will shake out.

But the Knicks let it be known they are interested. And the Jazz are none too happy about that.