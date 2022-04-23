Mavericks’ Luka Doncic listed as probable for Game 4 on Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dallas is up 2-1 on the Jazz, and now they are about to get Luka Doncic back for the first time this postseason.

Following reports his calf strain had healed to the point he was near a return, the Mavericks have listed their All-Star as probable for Game 4.

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been upgraded to probable for Game 4 in Utah. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 23, 2022

This is bad news for the Mavericks, who have struggled to contain Doncic in earlier matchups (and have struggled to contain Jalen Brunson the last two games). Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists a game this season, and the Mavericks’ offense is 4.4 points per 100 possessions better when he plays.