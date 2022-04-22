Report: Robert Williams could play in Celtics-Nets Game 3 or Game 4

The Celtics’ defense has been outstanding against the Nets.

And that’s without one of the NBA’s top defenders, Robert Williams.

Williams, who tore his meniscus in late March and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks, could already be on the verge of returning.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Daniel Theis had been starting for Williams at center. While a fine defender, Theis isn’t the caliber of Williams. In fact, Brooklyn has picked on Theis a bit (though that’s partially a product of how staunch Boston’s other defenders are).

Up 2-0 on the Nets, the Celtics probably don’t need Williams to advance. But the Bucks, Boston’s potential next opponent, look vulnerable.

Not only would Williams provide insurance against a dangerous Brooklyn team that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Williams’ return would really establish the Celtics as even stronger threat to advance deep in the playoffs.

