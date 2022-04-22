76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia has the chance to sweep Toronto out of the playoffs — and get a little organizational revenge for 2019 — when Game 4 takes place north of the border on Saturday.

They will have to get that win with an injured Embiid. After clearly being in pain the second half of Wednesday’s Game 3 but hitting the game-winner anyway, he was seen wearing a soft cast on his wrist at practice Friday.

Joel Embiid has his hand wrapped at practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xBGFz3BQwY — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 22, 2022

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Embiid is experiencing pain in his thumb and an MRI is expected in the coming days.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is experiencing significant pain and discomfort in his right thumb and could get an MRI in the near future to determine whether there is ligament damage, sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite all that, the team has listed him as available for Game 4 Saturday afternoon.

If the 76ers sweep the Raptors, they will have some time off awaiting the winner of the Miami vs. Atlanta series (the Heat lead 2-0 with Games 3 and 4 Friday and Sunday in Atlanta). It will be time for Embiid’s hand to improve.

Embiid has dominated the smaller Raptors this postseason, averaging 27.7 points on 51% shooting plus 13 rebounds a game through the team’s three wins. The sore thumb did not slow him in the second half of Game 3, when he scored 18 points and hit the game-winner then trash-talked Drake afterward.