Booker reportedly has Grade 1 hamstring strain, could miss 2-3 weeks

By Apr 21, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT
While the Suns confirmed Devin Booker suffered a “mild hamstring strain” in Game 2, the team would not put out a timeline for his return.

That timeline is weeks, not days, because he has a Grade 1 strain, reports Brian Windhorst at ESPN.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday. Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Booker would likely miss Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans and that the Suns were still evaluating his MRI results to get a full picture of the injury and a clearer timeline for a return.

Even within a hamstring strain grade there are degrees and varied return times. Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes put the timeline in perspective in his database.

[Ed. note, Booker was out 19 days, but only seven games.]

What is becoming clear is that Booker will miss Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans of this first-round series, which is currently tied 1-1.

Booker injured his hamstring in the third quarter trying a chase-down block on Jaxson Hayes.

The Suns have no choice but to monitor his recovery and wait. Hamstring injuries are tricky because a player can be pain-free and walk or even jog without trouble but not be ready for the explosive moves needed in a basketball game. Come back too early and a player could suffer a re-injury worse than the original, something the Suns cannot afford this postseason.

