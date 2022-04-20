Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches.

Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)

Gobert got only one shot in Utah’s Game 1 win over the Mavericks.

So, the Jazz force-fed him a bit in Game 2. The result? Gobert shot 2-for-5 with four turnovers in a loss.

Afterward, Dallas coach Jason Kidd snuck in a subtle dig in his post-game press conference.

Kidd:

They got to their playmaker, Gobert. Because he only had one shot, and they tried to get him more shots. And they’re going to have to continue to get him more shots.

Delivered so calmly in the middle of a longer answer, this is an absolutely vicious line.