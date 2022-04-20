Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors flustered Joel Embiid into a lot of uncomfortable situations early. Situations like the off-balance turnaround 3-pointer Embiid had to take in the final second of overtime.

But Embiid nailed that one, giving the 76ers a 104-101 win over Toronto in Game 3 of their first-round series Wednesday. With Embiid posting 33 points and 13 rebounds and hitting the game-winner, Philadelphia has taken a 3-0 series lead.

Every team to take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series has won the series – usually by sweep. The 76ers will look to finish off the Raptors in Game 4 Saturday in Toronto.

Embiid’s big bucket capped one heck of a turnaround for the MVP finalist: