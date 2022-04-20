Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday

By Apr 20, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Calf strains are tricky. They can seem pain free and healed, then one explosive step during a game and the player is set further back than they had been with the original injury.

That is what Luka Doncic said he is trying to avoid as he and the Mavericks medical team decide if he will return for Game 3 Thursday in Utah against the Jazz. Doncic put up some shots during the team’s practice Wednesday and then spoke to the media.

https://mobile.twitter.com/CallieCaplan/status/1516835822640799757

https://mobile.twitter.com/CallieCaplan/status/1516840569150058500

https://mobile.twitter.com/CallieCaplan/status/1516843859367673856

Jalen Brunson going off for 41 points in Game 2 and leading the Mavericks to a win bought the Mavericks a little time in this series, which is tied 1-1 heading to Salt Lake City. Dallas is about to add the best player in this series and an All-NBA player in Luka Doncic, he was the reason they were heavy favorites coming in. Utah needs to win the games at home because if Doncic comes back and hits his stride quickly, this is a much tougher matchup for Utah.

Check out more on the Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
Booker leaves Game 2 with hamstring injury, Pelicans upset Suns to even series
Luka Doncic in Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game Two
Report: Optimism Luka Doncic will return for Mavericks-Jazz Game 3 or Game...
2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Pacers could have interest in free agent Jalen Brunson