Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday

Calf strains are tricky. They can seem pain free and healed, then one explosive step during a game and the player is set further back than they had been with the original injury.

That is what Luka Doncic said he is trying to avoid as he and the Mavericks medical team decide if he will return for Game 3 Thursday in Utah against the Jazz. Doncic put up some shots during the team’s practice Wednesday and then spoke to the media.

Luka Doncic says he will not play if there is risk of aggravating the injury. That will be one of the major determining factors of when he’s cleared. https://t.co/3KtdpTPfOp — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2022

Jalen Brunson going off for 41 points in Game 2 and leading the Mavericks to a win bought the Mavericks a little time in this series, which is tied 1-1 heading to Salt Lake City. Dallas is about to add the best player in this series and an All-NBA player in Luka Doncic, he was the reason they were heavy favorites coming in. Utah needs to win the games at home because if Doncic comes back and hits his stride quickly, this is a much tougher matchup for Utah.