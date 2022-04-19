Warriors grandstand in Game 2 demolishing of Nuggets

For the Warriors, celebration.
For the Nuggets, aggravation.
Golden State had so much fun in its 126-106 Game 2 win Monday, taking a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Denver, which hosts Game 3 Thursday…. not so much.
Stephen Curry (who scored 34 points off the bench and looked much more agile than Game 1) shimmied:
Draymond defense ➡️ Steph bucket pic.twitter.com/LwZtPBAKVe
Jordan Poole (whos scored 29 points and dished eight assists) converted a four-point play:
4-point play for Poole 😮 pic.twitter.com/NsfdPS6ZbI
Poole's reaction to his 4-point play 😂 pic.twitter.com/O3TGjB4039
Then Curry converted his own four-point play:
STEPH IS HYPED 😱 pic.twitter.com/OgNrJtpjSS
Steph watched it go in from the floor 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vL4SFpnqt3
Poole held his stroke a loooong time:
Jordan Poole is simply unfair. pic.twitter.com/kGYVEAlE1Y
Poole also made a step-back 3-pointer with his move starting barely outside the paint:
JP really drained this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SXXAzi1ZTZ
Draymond Green blew kisses:
Draymond is enjoying himself 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rAOH9FXGBJ
Green also imitated Nikola Jokic (who led the Nuggets with 26 points and 11 rebounds):
Draymond's imitation of Joker 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OfiKqozYRK
Jokic was in a bad mood after getting blocked then slapped on the rear end by Gary Payton II:
Steph held Joker back following a GP2 block 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Y4d4DI9p82
Though not as bad a mood as DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton, who got into it during a timeout:
Eventually, Jokic got ejected:
Joker was assessed a technical foul after slamming the basketball pic.twitter.com/ZGIuOVdp2p
Jokić has been ejected from Game 2 😮 pic.twitter.com/iTEjyLbzms
Dubs fans wave goodbye to Joker after his second technical foul 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFc163aR7C
