Warriors grandstand in Game 2 demolishing of Nuggets

By Apr 19, 2022, 1:58 AM EDT
Stephen Curry in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

For the Warriors, celebration.

For the Nuggets, aggravation.

Golden State had so much fun in its 126-106 Game 2 win Monday, taking a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Denver, which hosts Game 3 Thursday…. not so much.

Stephen Curry (who scored 34 points off the bench and looked much more agile than Game 1) shimmied:

 

Jordan Poole (whos scored 29 points and dished eight assists) converted a four-point play:

Then Curry converted his own four-point play:

 

Poole held his stroke a loooong time:

Poole also made a step-back 3-pointer with his move starting barely outside the paint:

Draymond Green blew kisses:

Green also imitated Nikola Jokic (who led the Nuggets with 26 points and 11 rebounds):

Jokic was in a bad mood after getting blocked then slapped on the rear end by Gary Payton II:

Though not as bad a mood as DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton, who got into it during a timeout:

Eventually, Jokic got ejected:

 

More on the Warriors

Jordan Poole 2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole changes Warriors’ classic dynamic, dazzles vs. Nuggets...
James Harden, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in 76ers-Bucks
2022 NBA championship race features whole bunch of realistic contenders
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr: “Things are looking good” for Curry to return for...