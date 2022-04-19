Warriors grandstand in Game 2 demolishing of Nuggets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the Warriors, celebration.

For the Nuggets, aggravation.

Golden State had so much fun in its 126-106 Game 2 win Monday, taking a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Denver, which hosts Game 3 Thursday…. not so much.

Stephen Curry (who scored 34 points off the bench and looked much more agile than Game 1) shimmied:

Draymond defense ➡️ Steph bucket pic.twitter.com/LwZtPBAKVe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole (whos scored 29 points and dished eight assists) converted a four-point play:

4-point play for Poole 😮 pic.twitter.com/NsfdPS6ZbI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Poole's reaction to his 4-point play 😂 pic.twitter.com/O3TGjB4039 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Then Curry converted his own four-point play:

STEPH IS HYPED 😱 pic.twitter.com/OgNrJtpjSS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Steph watched it go in from the floor 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vL4SFpnqt3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Poole held his stroke a loooong time:

Jordan Poole is simply unfair. pic.twitter.com/kGYVEAlE1Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Poole also made a step-back 3-pointer with his move starting barely outside the paint:

JP really drained this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SXXAzi1ZTZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Draymond Green blew kisses:

Draymond is enjoying himself 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rAOH9FXGBJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Green also imitated Nikola Jokic (who led the Nuggets with 26 points and 11 rebounds):

Draymond's imitation of Joker 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OfiKqozYRK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Jokic was in a bad mood after getting blocked then slapped on the rear end by Gary Payton II:

Steph held Joker back following a GP2 block 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Y4d4DI9p82 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Though not as bad a mood as DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton, who got into it during a timeout:

Eventually, Jokic got ejected:

Joker was assessed a technical foul after slamming the basketball pic.twitter.com/ZGIuOVdp2p — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Jokić has been ejected from Game 2 😮 pic.twitter.com/iTEjyLbzms — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022