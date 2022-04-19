Report: Optimism Luka Doncic will return for Mavericks-Jazz Game 3 or Game 4

By Apr 19, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
Luka Doncic in Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game Two
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Mavericks achieved plenty by beating the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series last night.

Among Dallas’ accomplishments? Ensuring there will be a Game 5.

That buys Luka Doncic more time to recover from his calf strain.

But he might not need it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Doncic could make a massive difference in this series. Not only is he a superstar, he’s exactly what Dallas needs needs in this matchup.

The Mavericks lost Game 1 despite playing solid defense (a disciplined scheme Doncic could fit into). They just badly needed a perimeter creator like Doncic on the other end. Plus, someone to reduce Josh Green‘s playing time would’ve helped.

Dallas won Game 2 by playing Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie 40-45 minutes and getting a career night from Brunson. That isn’t necessarily sustainable.

But with Doncic? The Mavericks would look far more complete.

If he’s healthy enough to near his regular form, of course.

More on the Mavericks

2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Pacers could have interest in free agent Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson steps up without Luka Doncic, scores 41 to lead Mavericks over...
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One
Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game...