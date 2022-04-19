Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mavericks achieved plenty by beating the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series last night.

Among Dallas’ accomplishments? Ensuring there will be a Game 5.

That buys Luka Doncic more time to recover from his calf strain.

But he might not need it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2022

Doncic could make a massive difference in this series. Not only is he a superstar, he’s exactly what Dallas needs needs in this matchup.

The Mavericks lost Game 1 despite playing solid defense (a disciplined scheme Doncic could fit into). They just badly needed a perimeter creator like Doncic on the other end. Plus, someone to reduce Josh Green‘s playing time would’ve helped.

Dallas won Game 2 by playing Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie 40-45 minutes and getting a career night from Brunson. That isn’t necessarily sustainable.

But with Doncic? The Mavericks would look far more complete.

If he’s healthy enough to near his regular form, of course.