The Mavericks achieved plenty by beating the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series last night.
Among Dallas’ accomplishments? Ensuring there will be a Game 5.
That buys Luka Doncic more time to recover from his calf strain.
But he might not need it.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2022
Doncic could make a massive difference in this series. Not only is he a superstar, he’s exactly what Dallas needs needs in this matchup.
The Mavericks lost Game 1 despite playing solid defense (a disciplined scheme Doncic could fit into). They just badly needed a perimeter creator like Doncic on the other end. Plus, someone to reduce Josh Green‘s playing time would’ve helped.
Dallas won Game 2 by playing Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie 40-45 minutes and getting a career night from Brunson. That isn’t necessarily sustainable.
But with Doncic? The Mavericks would look far more complete.
If he’s healthy enough to near his regular form, of course.