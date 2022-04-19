Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry came off the bench and attacked Bones Hyland in isolation on his first offensive possession. Just 23 minutes of playing time later, Curry re-took his seat to a standing ovation.

Between, Curry did incredible damage.

He cut all over the floor. He bombed from deep. He drove to the basket. He shimmied. He yelled in jubilation.

When he was done, Curry had 34 points, shooting 5-for-10 on 3-pointers (including a four-point play) and 7-for-7 on 2-pointers in the Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Nuggets last night.

“Make my minutes impactful,” Curry said. “That was the goal.”

He did like few others ever have. His 34 points in 23 minutes gave him one of the highest-ever scoring rates in a playoff game.

Here are the players who scored the most points per minute in a playoff game (minimum 12 minutes):

Though he played just 11 minutes in Bucks-Heat Game 4 in 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo would’ve still topped the leaderboard if he played another scoreless minute. So, he got included. But he left that game with an injury, and Milwaukee continued in losing the series.

Curry, on the other hand, is finding his groove after missing the end of the regular season with a foot injury. He looked so much more agile than in Golden State’s Game 1 win.

Soon enough, Curry will return to the starting lineup and resume his usual workload. He’s far too good to be limited to a bench role.

But for one night, Curry showed just how quickly he can get scorching hot.