Kyrie Irving flipped off Boston fans – usually a $15,000 fine.

Irving flipped off Boston fans again – again, usually a $15,000 fine.

As he entered the locker room, Irving told a Boston fan, “Suck my d***, b****” – usually a $25,000 fine.

After recounting the jeers he heard from Boston fans (“p****”, ‘b****” and “f*** you”), Irving said “f*** that” in his postgame press conference – usually a $15,000 fine.

Irving’s total liability from the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Sunday based on precedent: $70,000.

NBA release:

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Irving made the gestures and his comments to the spectators during the Nets’ 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on April 17

It’s unsurprising the NBA fined Irving less than he would’ve gotten docked if each violation occurred on a different day. The league doesn’t nitpick each transgression when they occur so close together. Irving took advantage of that multi-violation discount.

Genius.