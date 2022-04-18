Scottie Barnes out for Raptors-76ers Game 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors got outscored by 10 with Scottie Barnes on the floor in their 20-point Game 1 loss to the 76ers.

How much hope does Toronto have without its do-it-all rookie?

We’ll find out tonight.

Barnes, who sprained his ankle in Game 1, will miss Game 2. Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thaddeus Young (sprained thumb) remain doubtful.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Scottie Barnes is out for tonight’s Game 2 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 18, 2022

Barnes is wearing a walking boot on his left foot, says he’s not sure about timeline but is feeling better with each day. pic.twitter.com/Td9F1vMAyu — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 18, 2022

Thad Young is out here taking shots with the injured thumb on his left (shooting) hand wrapped up. He’s listed as doubtful for tonight but it sounded like the chances of him playing are higher than Trent (non COVID illness), who is not at shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/xazMiub3Up — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 18, 2022

Though Young could be less effective with a wrapped thumb, Toronto lacks depth. A hindered Young isn’t necessarily the worst option.

It’d be a bigger boost if Trent could somehow play. The Raptors need the starting shooting guard more.

But with neither expected to play, Barnes already ruled out (not a great indicator for Game 3 Wednesday) and Toronto already down 1-0, the Raptors are in trouble.