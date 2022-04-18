Scottie Barnes out for Raptors-76ers Game 2

By Apr 18, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
The Raptors got outscored by 10 with Scottie Barnes on the floor in their 20-point Game 1 loss to the 76ers.

How much hope does Toronto have without its do-it-all rookie?

We’ll find out tonight.

Barnes, who sprained his ankle in Game 1, will miss Game 2. Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thaddeus Young (sprained thumb) remain doubtful.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Though Young could be less effective with a wrapped thumb, Toronto lacks depth. A hindered Young isn’t necessarily the worst option.

It’d be a bigger boost if Trent could somehow play. The Raptors need the starting shooting guard more.

But with neither expected to play, Barnes already ruled out (not a great indicator for Game 3 Wednesday) and Toronto already down 1-0, the Raptors are in trouble.

