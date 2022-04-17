X-rays negative on Raptors Scottie Barnes but MRI Sunday will tell story

By Apr 17, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
In his first playoff game, Scottie Barnes showed why he is in the mix to win Rookie of the Year — while the rest of the team played like the November version of the Raptors, Barnes kept a steady head, steadied the offense, and had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Then the basketball gods changed everything. In the third quarter, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid spun toward the middle and unintentionally stepped on Barnes’ foot and rolled up it and his ankle. Barnes had to leave the game and did not return.

The X-rays on Barnes’ foot were negative but the MRI Sunday will determine if he can play again this series, coach Nick Nurse said after the game.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game this season, plus was a key part of the long, switch-everything defense that propelled the Raptors into the playoffs. He will be missed if he can’t go the rest of the series.

Philadelphia went on to win Game 1 comfortably, 131-111.

