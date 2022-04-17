Watch Karl-Anthony Towns dunk all over Jackson Jr. one more time

By Apr 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ entry may be too late for the Dunk of the Year award — that’s a regular season thing — but it’s an early leader for dunk of the playoffs.

In the middle of the third quarter, Anthony Edwards recognized the mismatch on the switch — Ja Morant trying to guard Towns — and threw Towns the ball at the top of the key. Morant went for the steal and missed, putting him out of position, Towns realized it and drove the lane hard. Jaren Jackson Jr. — who will make the All-Defensive Team this season — slid over to help, but it was too late. Jackson just ended up in the poster.

That was nasty (and Jackson could have picked up a technical for shoving someone who wasn’t the guy who dunked on him). Here’s another angle.

Towns finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 36, and the Timberwolves took Game 1 of the series.

Here's more on the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies
Anthony Edwards scores 36 in playoff debut, leads Timberwolves over Grizzlies
James Harden, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in 76ers-Bucks
2022 NBA championship race features whole bunch of realistic contenders
Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards after LA Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Play-In Tournament
Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley fined for second straight game