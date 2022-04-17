Watch Karl-Anthony Towns dunk all over Jackson Jr. one more time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ entry may be too late for the Dunk of the Year award — that’s a regular season thing — but it’s an early leader for dunk of the playoffs.

In the middle of the third quarter, Anthony Edwards recognized the mismatch on the switch — Ja Morant trying to guard Towns — and threw Towns the ball at the top of the key. Morant went for the steal and missed, putting him out of position, Towns realized it and drove the lane hard. Jaren Jackson Jr. — who will make the All-Defensive Team this season — slid over to help, but it was too late. Jackson just ended up in the poster.

KAT CAUGHT A BODY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wATQx3jiLr — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 16, 2022

That was nasty (and Jackson could have picked up a technical for shoving someone who wasn’t the guy who dunked on him). Here’s another angle.

YOU'LL WANT YOUR SOUND ON FOR THIS ONE. SHEEEEEEEEEEEESH. pic.twitter.com/BAZJIqv3rG — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 16, 2022

Towns finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 36, and the Timberwolves took Game 1 of the series.