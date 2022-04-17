Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston, Julius Randle attend Jazz-Mavericks Game 1

By Apr 17, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
Clippers officials – including team president Lawrence Frank – attended an unusually high number of Raptors games during the 2018-19 season. Sure totally coincidentally, Toronto had L.A.’s top free-agent target: Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers plan worked, as they lured Leonard that next summer.

Knicks executive William Wesley (“World Wide Wes”) reportedly plans to acquire Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. New York also reportedly badly wants Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson

So, guess who was at Utah’s Game 1 win in Dallas yesterday? Wesley, Knicks executive Allan Houston and Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Marc Stein:

Brunson will be a free agent this summer. Mitchell is locked in three more years with the Jazz, but that won’t necessarily stop Wesley from recruiting.

Though Houston’s and Wesley’s agendas might not be as obvious as they appear, Randle’s attendance is especially confounding. A Dallas native, Randle wants to stay in New York, according to Knicks president Leon Rose. But Randle definitely appeared miserable in New York this season.