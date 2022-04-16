Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards carries supreme confidence.

It showed when he convinced the Timberwolves to draft him No. 1. It showed as he rose from a rough start in the NBA to borderline stardom. It showed in Minnesota’s play-in victory over the Clippers.

And it darned sure showed in his first play-in game.

Edwards scored 36 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 130-117 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round series Saturday. The stunned No. 2 seed, Memphis can try to regroup before hosting Game 2 Tuesday.

In the meantime, Edwards can bask in his big game. His 36 points are tied for the most ever in a playoff debut, behind only Luka Doncic (42 in 2020) and George Mikan (37 in 1949).

Here are the most points scored in playoff debuts:

In a welcome upturn from his first playoff series a few years ago and worse play-in game a few days ago, Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Far weirder scene: To one up the protester who tried to glue herself to the floor in Minnesota’s play-in game, another protester chained herself to the basket in Memphis today: