Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley fined for second straight game

Patrick Beverley was feeling himself after helping the Timberwolves beat the Clippers – his former team – in the play-in tournament Tuesday.

Before his own press conference even began, Beverley stood behind Minnesota coach Chris Finch‘s interview and yelled, “Coach of the f***ing year!” Then Beverley explained his emotions and what he told the Clippers as the game ended.

Beverley:

I’m going to try to sound real humble, but I know that’s going to leave in about two seconds. We played a real good team, well-coached. Obviously, there’s emotions behind – former team. Man, I wanted this so bad. I wanted this one so bad. This is just the icing on the cake, the cherry on top. Play-in and to be able to beat them, another goal scratched off. I told you we was going to the playoffs. Everybody, most of y’all, y’all looked at me like I was crazy when I first said that. I f**ing told y’all.

Take they ass home. “Long flight to L.A. Take y’all ass home.” It’s deeper than that for me, you understand? I gave my blood and sweat and tears to that organization. You guys know the story, especially you. Blood, sweat and tears – just to be written off like that. “He’s injury prone. He’s old.” This, this, that, that. To be able to come here and play them in a play-in and beat they ass, no other feeling man. No other feeling.

Beverley was even more profane on Instagram.

NBA release:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Beverley made his comments to the media during a postgame press conference and on a social media post following the Timberwolves’ 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 12

The NBA, which also fines players for not doing post-game interviews, should allow players more room to express themselves. Games are more entertaining because players like Beverley care so much. It’s unfair to ask them to flip a switch emotionally so quickly. Besides, there’s a deeper connection built with fans when players reveal how they’re actually feeling.

Beverley previously got fined $25,000 for “improper conduct toward a game official” in Minnesota’s regular-season finale, getting ejected in a loss to the Bulls.

He can go for a third straight game with a fine tomorrow against the Grizzlies – in the, as he said on Instagram, “mother-f***ing playoffs.”