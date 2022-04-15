Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returning for play-in game vs. Hawks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jarrett Allen arrived late to the arena due to traffic, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

But the Cavaliers’ All-Star center is just in time to help them save their season.

Facing a winner-take-all play-in game against the Hawks at home tonight, Allen will return from a finger injury.

Cavaliers:

The Cavs fell off late in the season. Allen’s absence was a big reason. This is a big step toward them returning to peak form.

Allen is a superb defender. He could make a major difference against an Atlanta offense that just steamrolled the Hornets.