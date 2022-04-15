Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returning for play-in game vs. Hawks

By Apr 15, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT
Jarrett Allen at NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets pregame
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jarrett Allen arrived late to the arena due to traffic, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

But the Cavaliers’ All-Star center is just in time to help them save their season.

Facing a winner-take-all play-in game against the Hawks at home tonight, Allen will return from a finger injury.

Cavaliers:

The Cavs fell off late in the season. Allen’s absence was a big reason. This is a big step toward them returning to peak form.

Allen is a superb defender. He could make a major difference against an Atlanta offense that just steamrolled the Hornets.

