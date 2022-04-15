Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returning for play-in game vs. Hawks

Jarrett Allen arrived late to the arena due to traffic, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com
But the Cavaliers’ All-Star center is just in time to help them save their season.
Facing a winner-take-all play-in game against the Hawks at home tonight, Allen will return from a finger injury.
Cavaliers:
He’s back! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LXroGpxPan
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 15, 2022
The Cavs fell off late in the season. Allen’s absence was a big reason. This is a big step toward them returning to peak form.
Allen is a superb defender. He could make a major difference against an Atlanta offense that just steamrolled the Hornets.