Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1

By Apr 14, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT
Luka Doncic suffers calf injury in San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Tim Heitman/Getty Images
The Warriors were up big on the Pelicans on Sunday, nearly extinguishing the Mavericks’ hopes of claiming the No. 3 seed. Just in case Golden State somehow blew it, Dallas led the Spurs by 16. The Mavericks were fewer than 15 minutes from completing their best regular season since their championship more than a decade ago.

That’s when Luka Doncic strained his calf.

The injury will apparently sideline him for Game 1 of Dallas’ first-round series against the Jazz on Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Obviously, this is a huge setback for the Mavericks. Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players, the creator of so much of Dallas’ offense.

What a break for the Jazz’s weak perimeter defense.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, they have a couple other good point guards in Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. But if using fewer multi-point-guard lineups, filling minutes on the wing will be a bigger challenge. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green could get more playing time. (Injured Tim Hardaway Jr. is especially missed right now.)

Game 2 of the series is Monday. There are two days off before Game 3 Thursday.

