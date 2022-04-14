Report: John Wall exercising $47M player option with Rockets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Wall – who drew the second-highest salary in NBA history this season – wasn’t happy about sitting out all year with the Rockets.

But he’s not a fool.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told.

Due $47,366,760, Wall has the NBA’s second-highest salary for next season. A 31-year-old whose injuries knocked him from stardom, he won’t draw anywhere near that type of money again.

The rebuilding Rockets will probably attempt to trade Wall this offseason. His expiring contract could facilitate some deals. Like if the Lakers are willing to surrender picks to unload Russell Westbrook. But Wall’s enormous salary limits potential trade constructions.

If not dealt, perhaps Wall will try again to arrange playing for Houston. The NBA could step in (or not).

A buyout is also possible – especially after the trade deadline. Though the Rockets could let Wall free sooner, they’d at least keep their options open by rostering him until a trade is no longer allowed. Wall has already been linked to the Wizards, who originally signed him to this super-max contract. Fresh after his long layoff, Wall would probably have multiple suitors if bought out. He’d be far more appealing on a cheaper contract.

But before going there, Wall is securing every last dollar from his current deal.