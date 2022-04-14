PBT Podcast: Handicapping the NBA playoffs with Drew Dinsick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for the NBA’s second season.

The NBA playoffs tip-off this weekend and it’s the best time of the year for NBA fans — and a chance for savvy betters to make some money. Drew Dinsick of NBC Sports Edge joins me to break down all the first-round matchups:

Are the Miami Heat undervalued by betters?

Are the Milwaukee Bucks overvalued?

Who comes out on top when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets take on the defensive-minded Celtics? Are the Toronto Raptors a threat to upset the Philadelphia 76ers? We talk about all that and break down the Western Conference as well, where the question is can anyone catch the Suns?

