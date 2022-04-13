NBA brings back script-style logo for 75th anniversary Finals

By Apr 13, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
Image courtesy NBA
It’s a little thing, but sometimes the little things in life bring us the most joy.

The NBA is bringing back the old-school script logo for the 2022 NBA Finals.

The NBA used a script-style logo between 1986-95 (peak Showtime Lakers through Jordan’s early titles) and again from 2004-17. It has been brought back and modernized a little for the league’s 75th anniversary season and Finals.

“The NBA Finals serves as the culmination of our 75th Anniversary Season as we celebrate the league’s past, present and future,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri in a release. “Highlighted by the return of our familiar Finals script font, back by popular demand, our new logo pays homage to our league’s history and looks forward to what’s ahead.”

