Kerr: Plan is for Stephen Curry to scrimmage Thursday to see if he can play in Game 1

Will Stephen Curry play in Game 1? Or Game 2? Or…

That is the one massive question still hanging over everything as the Warriors prepare to tip-off their first-round series against the Nuggets Saturday.

Curry missed the last dozen Warriors game due to a sprained foot and his status for Game 1 remains up in the air. Curry will participate in a scrimmage on Thursday that will go a long way to determining his status, coach Steve Kerr said during an interview on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan. He’s been doing stuff on the court every day. But totally non-contact to this point. So the plan would be to have him scrimmage Thursday but he’s got a couple days left, couple bars to clear until he can get to that point.”

If Curry doesn’t look good Thursday, could things still change before Saturday?

“I have no idea,” Kerr said. “Now we’re just getting into the weeds on it. So, he’ll scrimmage Thursday. The training staff will tell me how he responds. Steph will tell me how he’s feeling. Friday, we’ll have a good feeling one way or the other. And then at that point, we’ll make a decision.”

Curry averaged 25.5 points and 6.3 assists a game this season while shooting 38% from 3, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of what he means to the Warriors’ offense — his gravity to pull defenders to him opens up the looks and opportunities for everyone else. The Warriors’ offense is 5.8 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court.

Put more simply: The Warriors are favorites against the Nuggets with Curry in the lineup, take him out and Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have a real chance to advance.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Nuggets is Saturday at 8:30 ET in the Chase Center in San Francisco.