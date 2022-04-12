Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden played 1,627 minutes for the Nets this season. Lonzo Ball played 1,212 minutes for the Bulls. Rudy Gay played 1,038 minutes for the Jazz.

But Harden (traded) and Ball (injured) won’t play for Brooklyn or Chicago in the playoffs. Gay might not crack Utah’s postseason rotation.

So, how much should it matter when predicting the playoffs how the Nets played with Harden, the Bulls with Ball and the Jazz with Gay?

In an attempt to measure the competency and chemistry of the players we’ll actually see on the floor this spring/summer, I measured team performance when the entire five-man lineup was comprised of players projected to be in the postseason rotation.

These numbers shouldn’t stand alone and have shortcomings (including varying sample size, opponent quality and apportionment of minutes among postseason-rotation players, as best as those can be predicted). But they can be useful data points among the many that should be considered when evaluating teams.

Here are each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings from NBA WOWY adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the postseason rotation:

Eastern Conference

2. Boston Celtics

Offensive rating: 113.9 to 123.7 Defensive rating: 106.5 to 110.2 Net Rating: +7.4 to +13.5



3. Milwaukee Bucks

Offensive rating: 114.4 to 116.0 Defensive rating: 111.2 to 102.8 Net Rating: +3.2 to +13.2



4. Philadelphia 76ers

Offensive rating: 113.3 to 112.8

Defensive rating: 110.6 to 104.9

Net Rating: +2.7 to +7.9

7. Brooklyn Nets

Offensive rating: 113.1 to 114.5

Defensive rating: 112.2 to 106.6

Net Rating: +0.9 to +7.9

1. Miami Heat

Offensive rating: 113.2 to 114.1

Defensive rating: 108.5 to 106.4

Net Rating: +4.7 to +7.7

9. Atlanta Hawks

Offensive rating: 115.1 to 118.7

Defensive rating: 113.5 to 111.1

Net Rating: +1.6 to +7.6

5. Toronto Raptors

Offensive rating: 113.3 to 112.8

Defensive rating: 110.6 to 106.9

Net Rating: +2.7 to +5.9

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Offensive rating: 111.4 to 116.9

Defensive rating: 109.2 to 112.7

Net Rating: +2.2 to +4.2

10. Charlotte Hornets

Offensive rating: 113.7 to 118.0

Defensive rating: 113.2 to 114.3

Net Rating: +0.5 to +3.7

6. Chicago Bulls

Offensive rating: 112.8 to 110.7

Defensive rating: 113.2 to 115.5

Net Rating: -0.4 to -4.8

Western Conference

3. Golden State Warriors

Offensive rating: 111.8 to 116.1

Defensive rating: 106.2 to 103.4

Net Rating: +5.6 to +12.7

1. Phoenix Suns

Offensive rating: 114.6 to 118.2

Defensive rating: 107.0 to 108.2

Net Rating: +7.6 to +10.0

6. Denver Nuggets

Offensive rating: 113.6 to 121.0

Defensive rating: 111.3 to 112.1

Net Rating: +2.3 to +8.9

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Offensive rating: 114.6 to 118.5

Defensive rating: 108.9 to 110.3

Net Rating: +5.7 to +8.2

5. Utah Jazz

Offensive rating: 116.5 to 117.2

Defensive rating: 110.4 to 110.1

Net Rating: +6.1 to +7.1

9. New Orleans Pelicans

Offensive rating: 111.3 to 120.8

Defensive rating: 112.2 to 113.8

Net Rating: -0.9 to +7.0

8. L.A. Clippers

Offensive rating: 109.3 to 115.0

Defensive rating: 109.2 to 108.7

Net Rating: +0.1 to +6.3

4. Dallas Mavericks

Offensive rating: 112.0 to 112.3

Defensive rating: 108.6 to 106.8

Net Rating: +3.4 to +5.5

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Offensive rating: 113.9 to 114.5

Defensive rating: 111.3 to 111.9

Net Rating: +2.6 to +2.6

10. San Antonio Spurs

Offensive rating: 112.1 to 102.5

Defensive rating: 112.0 to 103.9

Net Rating: +0.1 to -1.4