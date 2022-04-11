Timberwolves give coach Chris Finch contract extension

Former Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas drew considerable criticism for hiring Chris Finch without interviewing other coaching candidates last year. But Minnesota (though not Rosas) has avoided getting consumed by the continuing controversy, rightly or not, primarily for one reason:

Finch has done such a good job.

Timberwolves release:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed Head Coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension, while also announcing contract extensions for the team’s coaching staff. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. “I am thankful to Glen, Becky and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” said Finch. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.” “I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court. We look forward to the start of the postseason tomorrow night and building towards more success in the future.” “Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”

That last quote getting attributed to the “Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group” is interesting given the team’s ongoing sale from Glen Taylor to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. But this extension protects Finch as the new regime takes over.

Finch has guided Minnesota (46-36) to the postseason for the first time in four years, just the second time in 18 years and the first time ever without Kevin Garnett. However, the Timberwolves – who finished seventh in the Western Conference – must still win in the play-in tournament to advance for the playoffs.

Finch has gotten accountability from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the team’s centerpieces. While Towns’ and Edwards’ focus have drifted in the past, both players are showing consistent effort and focus. That has set the tone for the rest of the roster. From there, Finch’s schematic creativity has helped Minnesota improve offensively and especially defensively.