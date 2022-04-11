Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches.

Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Los Angeles Lakers have informed coach Frank Vogel that he’s being relieved of his duties, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2022

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Alvin Gentry has been informed that he is no longer the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings and the team will commence a comprehensive coaching search immediately, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: Kings search is expected to wide-ranging, including candidates with history of turning lottery teams into playoff teams. Among those expected to be considered: Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown, Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham, more. https://t.co/BnfYC0klyr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.

Vogel guided the Lakers to the 2020 championship and leaves with his reputation mostly intact. He didn’t get this year’s team to respond to him, but he was far from the biggest problem.

Likewise, there wasn’t much Gentry could’ve done with these Kings. (And he probably even less than that.) Gentry took over for Luke Walton, whom Sacramento fired in November. Gentry positioned himself to get this interim role, but it quickly became apparent Sacramento’s problems were over his head.