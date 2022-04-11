Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

By Apr 11, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT
Lakers coach Frank Vogel
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches.

Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.

Vogel guided the Lakers to the 2020 championship and leaves with his reputation mostly intact. He didn’t get this year’s team to respond to him, but he was far from the biggest problem.

Likewise, there wasn’t much Gentry could’ve done with these Kings. (And he probably even less than that.) Gentry took over for Luke Walton, whom Sacramento fired in November. Gentry positioned himself to get this interim role, but it quickly became apparent Sacramento’s problems were over his head.

More on the Lakers

Nick Nurse in Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers
Report: Lakers targeting Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Report: Lakers coach Frank Vogel could be fired as soon as Monday
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
Westbrook demanding to bring ball up court, other ways his fit at core of...