With Celtics win and Bucks loss, Boston finishes season as No. 2 seed

The Milwaukee Bucks had the luxury of resting every key player — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen sat out, while Jrue Holiday played one minute — and the result was a loss to a Cavaliers team that had something to play for.

The Boston Celtics had something to play for, too — win and they could get the No. 2 seed (thanks to the Bucks’ loss) and, more importantly, avoid a potentially challenging first-round matchup with Toronto.

Boston got what it wanted with a 139-110 win over the Grizzlies.

HIGHLIGHTS: Boston went into Memphis and won big to secure the 2-seed in the playoffs! Presented by @TMobile pic.twitter.com/186G8vPyGJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2022

All this means here is how the East playoffs shake out:

1. Heat vs. 8th

2. Celtics vs. 7th

3. Bucks vs. 6. Bulls

4. 76ers vs. 5. Raptors

The No. 7 seed will be the winner of the Cavaliers at Nets play-in game on Tuesday; that team will face the Celtics. The loser of that game will face the winner of the Hornets at Hawks play-in game, with the victor in that third game being the No. 8 seed and facing the Heat.

A couple of notes on this:

• By getting the No. 2 seed, the Celtics set up a likely first-round showdown with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. That’s a tough first-round series, especially with Robert Williams III out following knee surgery. Boston’s path to the Finals could be Boston, then Milwaukee, then Miami. That’s a tough road.

Payton Pritchard on playoff opponents: "We're not trying to dodge anybody. We believe in ourselves, so go in and whoever we play we're gonna be ready" Presented by your NE Ford Dealers. Built for America. Built Ford Proud. pic.twitter.com/e6awqra6KJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2022

• Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers confirmed that starter and key defender Matisse Thybulle will not be eligible for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round series against Toronto because he is not vaccinated and cannot travel to play in Canada.