Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out for play-in games due to ongoing foot injury

Charlotte is headed to the play-in games — although in what seed remains to be seen — but they will be going there without Gordon Hayward.

Hayward — who missed 22 games with an ankle injury, returning to play one game before going out again — will be out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, the team announced. Here is the official word from Charlotte:

Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Two weeks means he is out for the play-in and, if the Hornets advance to the playoffs, much of the first round. At least.

Hayward averaged 16.1 points a game and was shooting 39% on 3-pointers prior to a fluke injury in January (Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. rolled up his leg). He tried to return and played 16 minutes against the 76ers last week but said he was sore after the game and has not gotten back on the court.

Charlotte is 14-12 since Hayward’s injury and sit as the No. 10 seed in the East heading into the final day of play, although they could finish anywhere from 7-10 depending on how the day shakes out.