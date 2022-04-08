LeBron James thanks fans for support after being shut down for season

By Apr 8, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
LeBron James is shut down for the season, he is not going back out on a sprained ankle to chase the NBA scoring title at age 37.

After the Lakers made the official announcement, LeBron took to social media to thank his fans for their support through a trying year in Los Angeles.

LeBron had an All-NBA level season and averaged 30.3 points per game, which would rank second in the NBA’s scoring chase to Joel Embiid‘s 30.4. At 37, LeBron could have been the oldest player to win the scoring title, but a player must appear in 58 games to qualify by NBA rules, and LeBron is at 56. He and the Lakers decided he would not chase the title.

No question that LeBron will put in the work and be ready for next season. The questions are who will be coaching the Lakers and what will the rest of the roster look like?

