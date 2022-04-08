Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James said he wouldn’t shut it down for the season as long as the Lakers have a chance.

Well, the Lakers have been eliminated from the postseason race.

Lakers release:

LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery.

LeBron – whose 30.3 points per game ranks second in the NBA behind Joel Embiid‘s 30.4 points per game – will fall two games short of being eligible for the scoring title. At 37, LeBron could have been the oldest player to win the scoring title.

But LeBron’s production in 56 games will still earn him accolades.

Even if he tempted fate to draw this outcome.