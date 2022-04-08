Kyrie Irving: Knicks had ‘good chance’ at signing Kevin Durant and me in 2019

By Apr 8, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant said he never planned on signing with the New York Knicks in 2019 free agency. Instead, he and Kyrie Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets.

But “sources close to the situation” reportedly said Durant strongly considered the Knicks. The Knicks reportedly said Durant would’ve signed with them if he didn’t tear his Achilles with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Kemba Walker said he was “pretty close” to joining the Knicks in 2019, which he reportedly would’ve done only in conjunction with Durant.

And now Irving is acknowledging he and Durant could’ve wound up with the crosstown team.

SNY:

Ultimately, it matters most Durant and Irving chose Brooklyn, not which team they almost chose. Durant keeps tormenting the Knicks on the court and off.

But it’d add a knife twist if Durant really gave strong consideration to the Knicks.

As Heywood Broun said, “The tragedy of life is not that man loses, but that he almost wins.”

