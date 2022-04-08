Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant said he never planned on signing with the New York Knicks in 2019 free agency. Instead, he and Kyrie Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets.

But “sources close to the situation” reportedly said Durant strongly considered the Knicks. The Knicks reportedly said Durant would’ve signed with them if he didn’t tear his Achilles with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Kemba Walker said he was “pretty close” to joining the Knicks in 2019, which he reportedly would’ve done only in conjunction with Durant.

And now Irving is acknowledging he and Durant could’ve wound up with the crosstown team.

SNY:

"[The Knicks] had a good chance at getting us back in free agency. But we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise" Kyrie Irving reflects on his & Kevin Durant's decision to sign with the Nets pic.twitter.com/Qu6kkIR3gk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 7, 2022

Ultimately, it matters most Durant and Irving chose Brooklyn, not which team they almost chose. Durant keeps tormenting the Knicks on the court and off.

But it’d add a knife twist if Durant really gave strong consideration to the Knicks.

As Heywood Broun said, “The tragedy of life is not that man loses, but that he almost wins.”