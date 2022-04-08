Jokic first player in NBA history with 2,000 point, 1,000 rebound, 500 assist season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic‘s MVP case is that he’s had as good a season as anyone and done it without as much help as his peers.

Actually, Jokic has had a better season than anyone. Ever. At least by one measure.

Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Sorry, these stats are way too advanced. We don't understand🤡 https://t.co/1bQzCjB3MX — x – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2022

Thursday night, Jokic had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals, leading Denver to a playoff-clinching win, 122-109. He did it wearing a red headband most of the night (Jokic was hit in the head on the Grizzlies’ first play, a drive by Jaren Jackson Jr., and had to get treatment on the bench, eventually going with the red headband as part of it).

With the win, the Nuggets locked up a top-six seed in the West (they could catch Utah and finish fifth still).

