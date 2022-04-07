Report: DeMar DeRozan viewed Lakers as in disarray

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeMar DeRozan said he thought joining the Lakers was a done deal last offseason.

Instead, Los Angeles traded for Russell Westbrook, who massively disappointed. DeRozan went to the Bulls and had a career year, including dominating the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

I talked to someone from DeRozan’s camp when DeRozan was in town in L.A. and he basically stuck it to the Lakers. And the impression that I got from his camp was that DeRozan felt that the Lakers were in sort of disarray. They didn’t really have a vision. They didn’t know what they were doing.

This might be a jilted player piling on with Lakers’ miserable season presenting a wide-open opportunity to do so. Remember, DeRozan originally wanted to join the Lakers.

But there are real issues with how the Lakers operate, as the DeRozan situation reveals.

DeRozan said he spoke with LeBron James about coming to Los Angeles. LeBron (and Anthony Davis) also spoke to Westbrook then urged the Lakers to add Westbrook. Not officially working for the organization, Magic Johnson was involved in DeRozan talks. Owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis, Linda Rambis, CEO Tim Harris and Phil Jackson all have say.

It’s a tangled web.