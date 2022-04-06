NBA Twitter dunks on Lakers after Los Angeles eliminated from postseason

The schadenfreude was strong around the league.
The Los Angeles Lakers — with four future Hall of Famers, one of whom is in the GOAT conversation — will not even make the play-in this year. The Lakers’ loss to the Suns on Tuesday (without LeBron James, due to a sprained ankle) combined with the Spurs’ win over the Nuggets left the Lakers three games back with three to play, and San Antonio has the tiebreaker. The Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs.
The Lakers entered the season as betting favorites to win the West, and after their game Sunday in Denver they can fly straight to Cancun.
NBA Twitter dunked all over the Lakers after they were eliminated.
Every other fanbase showing up to watch the end of the Lakers season pic.twitter.com/MQhiEsuRC0
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 6, 2022
This Lakers team not making the playoffs is one the Biggest Disappointments in NBA HISTORY!!! It’s one thing to underachieve in the Playoffs but to not make it at all is RIDICULOUS. Carry on….
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 6, 2022
— @WorldWideWob (@LakerFan9888101) April 6, 2022
Lakers fans right now pic.twitter.com/T3NCfKZGCy
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 6, 2022
LeBron had enough 🤣 pic.twitter.com/16bcTaDoOY
— Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2022
Dang no fight at all….
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) April 6, 2022
They’ve been waiting three years for the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/Jis7xK17FN
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 6, 2022
Lakers after the game pic.twitter.com/7vyufFF8r1
— Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2022
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 6, 2022
Suns-Lakers 3rd quarter recap: pic.twitter.com/EsZBZbFecY
— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 6, 2022
Lakers season expectations vs reality pic.twitter.com/HoS7uh0ZJc
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 6, 2022
Lakers fans rn pic.twitter.com/SMF6OroxB4
— Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2022
Lakers fans right now. 😬pic.twitter.com/gekfNlzKlm
— theScore (@theScore) April 6, 2022
We here? @Lakers pic.twitter.com/Gs34XcVdaF
— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 6, 2022
LeBron watching the Lakers playing a must-win game against the Suns down 24: pic.twitter.com/DmmB0NsZdR
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 6, 2022