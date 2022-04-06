NBA Twitter dunks on Lakers after Los Angeles eliminated from postseason

By Apr 6, 2022, 7:57 AM EDT
The schadenfreude was strong around the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers — with four future Hall of Famers, one of whom is in the GOAT conversation — will not even make the play-in this year. The Lakers’ loss to the Suns on Tuesday (without LeBron James, due to a sprained ankle) combined with the Spurs’ win over the Nuggets left the Lakers three games back with three to play, and San Antonio has the tiebreaker. The Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Lakers entered the season as betting favorites to win the West, and after their game Sunday in Denver they can fly straight to Cancun.

NBA Twitter dunked all over the Lakers after they were eliminated.