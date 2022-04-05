Report: Bucks to sign former Spanish League Finals MVP Luca Vildoza

By Apr 5, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Luca Vildoza was on his way to being a Knick last May. The 6’3″ guard agreed to a four-year, $13.6 million deal with the Knicks — not all of the years and money were guaranteed — but then Vildoza suffered a foot injury that required surgery, so the Knicks moved on.

Vildoza has recovered and the Bucks are close to signing him for the playoffs and next season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — has fully recovered from foot surgery and will be activated for the Bucks in the playoffs, sources said.

Don’t expect him to play much in the playoffs, that would be a big ask, but he will start his adjustment to the NBA and get some spot minutes here and there.

Vildoza is a 6’3″ point guard who reportedly has an excellent feel for the game and is strong in the pick-and-roll. He is aggressive, takes risks on the court, and plays with some flair. He’s also good off the ball as a catch-and-shoot guy.

Vildoza comes to the NBA via Baskonia of the Spanish ACB League (the world’s second best league), and he played for Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics averaging seven points and three assists a game. He joins fellow guard Facundo Campazzo as well as Leandro Bolmaro and Gabriel Deck as the only Argentinians in the league.

Here's more on the Bucks

MVP candidates Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid on MVP: ‘I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or...
Lakers, Nuggets, NBA Basketball
Three Things to Know: NBA playoff picture update with one week to go
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Watch Luka Doncic scores 32, lead Mavericks to victory over Bucks