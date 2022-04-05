Report: 76ers coach Doc Rivers a potential candidate with Lakers, Jazz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

76ers coach Doc Rivers might be wearing out his welcome in Philadelphia.

But Rivers – who was just named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history – could land on his feet if the 76ers don’t get on track.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

the Lakers are still expected to part ways with embattled play-caller Frank Vogel, sources told B/R

Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate.

Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah.

Frank Vogel has skated on thin ice all season. His offseason firing has seemed nearly inevitable. With the Lakers likely to miss even the play-in tournament, he has all but run out of time to swing his his fortunes.

As disappointing as the Lakers have been, they still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis – stars who open a clear path to championship contention. This is still one of the most prestigious franchises in the league. Los Angeles is still a highly desirable place to live.

The Lakers’ vacancy will be a premier job that will attract many candidates.

In addition to Rivers, another sitting head coach – the Jazz’s Quin Snyder – has been linked to the Lakers. Snyder is also viewed as a Spurs possibility if Gregg Popovich retires. Snyder was previously a Lakers assistant, and he coached San Antonio’s minor-league affiliate.

Rivers lacks the direct Lakers ties usually helpful in getting hired by that organization. He has ruffled LeBron’s feathers before. But the former Clippers coach probably wouldn’t mind returning to sunny Los Angeles.

In Utah, Rivers would reunite with former Celtics executive Danny Ainge, who took over the Jazz’s front office. Of course, that’d depend on – among other factors – Snyder actually leaving Utah.

While the noise usually outpaces the actual movement, there could be quite the game of coaching musical chairs this year.