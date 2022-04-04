Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enters COVID health and safety protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Quinn coached Miami in Kyle Lowry‘s return to Toronto Sunday and the Heat victory in that game.

That’s because Erik Spoelstra was out after entering the league’s COVID health and safety protocols, the Heat announced.

UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight's game in Toronto. Coach Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. P.J. Tucker (knee) has also been ruled out of tonight's game. — X – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 3, 2022

Spoelstra likely will miss more than one game as he has clears the league’s protocol process. However, it’s unlikely he is out the 12 days until the playoffs start.

Spoelstra has led the Heat to a 51-28 record that is best in the East this season and is mentioned as a potential Coach of the Year honoree.