Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enters COVID health and safety protocols

By Apr 4, 2022, 7:32 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Chris Quinn coached Miami in Kyle Lowry‘s return to Toronto Sunday and the Heat victory in that game.

That’s because Erik Spoelstra was out after entering the league’s COVID health and safety protocols, the Heat announced.

Spoelstra likely will miss more than one game as he has clears the league’s protocol process. However, it’s unlikely he is out the 12 days until the playoffs start.

Spoelstra has led the Heat to a 51-28 record that is best in the East this season and is mentioned as a potential Coach of the Year honoree.

