2022 PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

Kurt Helin

1. Tyler Herro (Heat)

2. Kevin Love (Cavaliers)

3. Jordan Clarkson (Jazz)

Tyler Herro runs away with the top spot here, averaging 20.6 points a game for the Heat, shooting 39.3% on 3-pointers, and being a key part of Miami’s closing lineups. No other candidate impacted his team as much and as was as critical to their success. The final couple of spots on the ballot are much closer and could go a lot of ways, with Cameron Johnson, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Malik Beasley all in the conversation. Kevin Love stayed healthy, gave his team an efficient 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, and was a stabilizing veteran presence on a young up-and-coming team that needed it. It was a down season for Clarkson, but he still averaged more than 16 points a game for the Jazz.

Dan Feldman

1. Tyler Herro (Heat)

2. Kevin Love (Cavaliers)

3. Cameron Johnson (Suns)

I don’t see Tyler Herro’s case as overwhelming as other do. For a 20-point-per-game scorer, he is a relatively inefficient shooter and lackluster passer. His defense is a liability. But he’s still a 20-point-per-game scorer coming off the bench, and for an off-the-bench gunner, his efficiency and passing are pretty good. He plays a big role on a good team, especially in crunch time. This isn’t one of those years a near-star is a reserve, but Herro is the best of his backup class.

Kevin Love has surprisingly fit extremely well in Cleveland, taking a backseat to his younger teammates while still producing big himself.

Ultra efficient in a smaller role, Cameron Johnson gets credit for his floor spacing and wing defense – separating him from Montrezl Harrell, a mainstay candidate for this award who keeps generating and converting efficient shots around the rim.