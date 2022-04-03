Raptors fans welcome back Kyle Lowry with tribute, standing ovation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Lowry still loves Toronto.

“I missed everything about the city, the country, the organization,” Lowry said pregame, via the Associated Press. “It’s a lot to miss.”

Raptors fans missed him too and welcomed him back with a standing ovation, and the video tribute put together by the organization had Lowry smiling.

Kyle Lowry receives a tribute in his return to Toronto 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uyznzBIOPj — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 3, 2022

Lowry is the greatest Raptor ever. In his nine seasons in Toronto, he helped lead the franchise to the NBA championship in 2019, and he remains the franchise leader in assists and 3-pointers.

“It’s a place I called home for a long time,” Lowry said. “I won a lot of basketball games here, set a lot of records here. I’ve got a banner hanging up in there. It’s just a special place. It’s not my home building anymore, but it’s a place I’ll always call home.”

Lowry and his new team the Miami Heat made themselves at home with a 114-109 win in Toronto. Lowry had 16 points and nine assists, while Max led the Heat with 23 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 29 points for the Raptors.